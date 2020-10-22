Using MAX() to return testimonial results that have a product topic added

Databases
#1

This returns a list of testimonials that do NOT have a topic tag assigned to them (product = ‘Yes’ in the topics table). I’ve tried adjusting the MIN() / MAX() part of the query to give me just the opposite, a list of testimonials that do have at least one topic assigned that is designated as a product, but no success. Can someone spot something obvious that I’m overlooking?

Thanks!

SELECT

t.testimonialID,

c.product,

t.brandNeutral,

t.sufficientDetail,

t.usePhoto,

t.healthRelated,

t.title,

t.compliantTitle,

t.dateEditorEdit,

t.dateAdminEdit

FROM testimonials t

INNER JOIN

testimonialTopics b

ON

t.testimonialID = b.testimonialID

INNER JOIN

topics c

ON

b.topicID = c.topicID

WHERE

t.approved = ‘Yes’

and t.compliantTitle is null

GROUP BY t.testimonialID

HAVING

MAX(c.product) < ‘Yes’

ORDER BY

dateEditorEdit;

#2

try

HAVING MAX(c.product) = ‘Yes’