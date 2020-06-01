Using keyboard arrows as an option

this is my site,

Is there a way to use the arrow keys on the keyboard for the lazy user to b e an option instead of clicking those arrows?

Here is a bit of JS I have used to detect key press actions, which I’m sure you could adapt to your situation.

document.addEventListener("keyup", function(e) {
  if (e.ctrlKey && e.key == "b")
    btn[0].click();
  else if (e.ctrlKey && e.key == "i")
    btn[1].click();
  else if (e.altKey && e.key == "3")
    btn[3].click();
  else if (e.altKey && e.key == "4")
    btn[4].click();
  else if (e.altKey && e.key == "5")
    btn[5].click();
});

Update: for arrow keys you’ll need e.key == "ArrowLeft" etc

I would take issue with this. Some people find it difficult to use a mouse or simply prefer to use the keyboard. There’s nothing lazy in that.

