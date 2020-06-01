Using keyboard arrows as an option

this is my site,
Is there a way to use the arrow keys on the keyboard for the lazy user to b e an option instead of clicking those arrows?
Here is a bit of JS I have used to detect key press actions, which I’m sure you could adapt to your situation.
document.addEventListener("keyup", function(e) {
if (e.ctrlKey && e.key == "b")
btn[0].click();
else if (e.ctrlKey && e.key == "i")
btn[1].click();
else if (e.altKey && e.key == "3")
btn[3].click();
else if (e.altKey && e.key == "4")
btn[4].click();
else if (e.altKey && e.key == "5")
btn[5].click();
});
Update: for arrow keys you’ll need
e.key == "ArrowLeft" etc
I would take issue with this. Some people find it difficult to use a mouse or simply prefer to use the keyboard. There’s nothing lazy in that.