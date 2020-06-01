Using keyboard arrows as an option

Here is a bit of JS I have used to detect key press actions, which I’m sure you could adapt to your situation.

document.addEventListener("keyup", function(e) { if (e.ctrlKey && e.key == "b") btn[0].click(); else if (e.ctrlKey && e.key == "i") btn[1].click(); else if (e.altKey && e.key == "3") btn[3].click(); else if (e.altKey && e.key == "4") btn[4].click(); else if (e.altKey && e.key == "5") btn[5].click(); });

Update: for arrow keys you’ll need e.key == "ArrowLeft" etc

lurtnowski: lurtnowski: for the lazy user

I would take issue with this. Some people find it difficult to use a mouse or simply prefer to use the keyboard. There’s nothing lazy in that.