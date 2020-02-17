Please don’t think this can be done without javascript, it can’t. Keyboard functionality, screen readers, etc. Also the markup provided is not valid, unless I’m missing something( I see labels with for that are associated with nothing and … why labels?).
Using jquery, I am trying to slide a div embedded in an other
There’s nothing more frustrating then to see all made inputs disappear just because you happen to hit the reset button instead of submit. It happens when you least expect.
Make very sure that can’t happen, the safest is to not have a reset button at all.
Thank you for answer. regarding my experiment, if I put the following code in form the sliding stop working
<div class="slider">
<form>
<div class="containerfrm">
<div class="frame">1
<button class="left">Go Left</button>
</div>
<div class="frame">2
<button class="right">Go Right</button>
</div>
</div>
<button type="submit" class="">Submit</button>
<button type="reset" class="">Reset</button>
</form>
</div>
```also try to keep submit and reset button fixed, thank you
ps: thank you for reset advice
Hi there toronto2009,
I gave you the solution to the question that you asked in post #20
with the code that is in my reply in post #21.
So what is the nonsense, that you addressed to me in post #24,
all about?
I certainly do not recognise one byte of that code.
coothead
this the most simplest example where I try to demonstrate my problem. buttons in div are not working.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.4.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
$(".btn1").click(function(){
$("form > div").animate({left: '250px'});
});
$(".btn2").click(function(){
$("form > div").animate({left: '0px'});
});
});
</script>
</head>
<body>
<button class="btn1">Start Animation</button>
<button class="btn2">End Animation</button>
<p>By default, all HTML elements have a static position, and cannot be moved. To manipulate the position, remember to first set the CSS position property of the element to relative, fixed, or absolute!</p>
<form>
<div style="background:#98bf21;height:100px;width:100px;position:absolute;">
<button class="btn1">Start Animation</button>
<button class="btn2">End Animation</button>
</div>
</form>
</body>
</html>
``` thank you
what I try to explain that I have to put sliding parts of form in form to be able to use submit button. at that point animation stops working as my last example shows with buttons in div.
or can I use on() function from jquery to connect animation with click event?I do not get it. thank you
Hi there toronto2009,
I have given you a solution, if you don’t want to
use it, then I’m out of here.
And I certainly have no intention of looking at code
that includes this…
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.4.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
…for a problem that can be solved using CSS.
coothead
And that’s where your wrong. A pure css slider is a fun experiment, but not production ready.
to be honest, I try to get answer why animation is not working as I presented? what is the problem? I need to avoid similar cases. thank you, frank
If you are referring to my code, then I would politely
suggest that you carefully reexamine it.
That should not be too difficult for you, as you have
already pointed out that my code looks “fairly basic
design wise”
coothead
I am sorry I am referring to my last example with a div, where buttons ‘outside’ working, in the div don’t. is it because of the div? or because of embedding? I just don’t get it, that is where I need help, thank you.
Ohhh … you associated a label for a radio input no where near it in the DOM, my bad, I expected it to be, you know, close to the input. And wow thats not semantic at all.
What is bothering me is incorrect advise being given to someone who actually wants to learn things. Sorry but the code I see is just, wrong. I cant say again how much it bothers me that this advice is being given and not only that, you don’t seem willing to say “oh really, that’w wrong”. Rule #1 of being a good developer is understanding that you don’t, and will never understand everything (and I mean you as the greater YOU).
please help me. still I am carrying out experiments but the code is just not working as I mentioned. as I put the div in form, /it happens with form, if I put div in div it works/the buttons in the div won’t work I tried to look up on the net but I couldn’t find yet anything.thank you
yes I am sure the code is not ok but I don’t understand yet how to get right.thank you
Hi there toronto2009,
as you insist on a javascript solution and none
of the really clever people here seem willing to
provide one for you, then I will give you a simple
"Vanilla" flavoured one, as I am in an extremely
benevolent mood tonight and I’m smiling benignly.
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>HTML Tutorial</title>
<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->
<style media="screen">
h1 {
padding: 1em 0;
font-size: 1.25em;
color: #555;
text-align: center;
text-transform: uppercase;
letter-spacing: 1px;
}
.slider {
max-width: 62.5em;
margin: auto;
border: 1px solid #060;
box-shadow: 0.5em 0.5em 0.5em rgba( 0, 0, 0, 0.3 );
overflow: hidden;
}
.slider form {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: nowrap;
width: 200%;
}
.slider div {
position: relative;
width: 100%;
padding: 2em 2em 4em;
box-sizing: border-box;
background-color: #90ee90;
transition: 1s ease-in-out;
}
.slider label {
display: block;
margin: 0.5em 0;
}
.slider input[type=email],
.slider input[type=password],
.slider textarea {
width: 100%;
padding: 0.25em;
margin: 0.5em 0;
box-sizing: border-box;
font-size: 1em;
resize: vertical;
}
.slider textarea {
width: 48.5%;
}
.move {
margin-left: -100%;
}
.slider input[type=button] {
position: absolute;
bottom: 1em;
display: block;
width: 6em;
padding: 0.25em 0;
border: 1px solid #999;
border-radius: 0.5em;
background-image: linear-gradient( to bottom, #fff, #ccc );
box-shadow: 0.25em 0.25em 0.25em rgba( 0, 0, 0, 0.4 );
text-align: center;
cursor: pointer;
}
</style>
<body>
<h1>This is a contact form</h1>
<div class="slider">
<form action="#">
<div>
<label for="email">Email address:</label>
<input type="email" id="email" name="email" required>
<label for="pwd">Password:</label>
<input type="password" id="pwd" name="pwd" required>
<input type="reset">
<input type="button" value="Go Left">
</div>
<div>
<label for="comment">Comment:</label>
<textarea rows="5" id="comment" name="comment"></textarea>
<label><input type="checkbox">Remember me</label>
<input type="submit">
<input type="reset">
<input type="button" value="Go Right">
</div>
</form>
</div>
<script>
(function( d ) {
'use strict';
var c, but=d.querySelectorAll('input[type=button]'),
dv=d.querySelector('.slider').querySelectorAll( 'div' );
for ( c = 0; c < but.length; c ++ ) {
but[c].addEventListener( 'click', leftRight(c), false );
}
function leftRight(c) {
but[c].onclick = function() {
if ( this.value === 'Go Left' ) {
dv[0].classList.add( 'move' );
}
else {
dv[0].classList.remove( 'move' );
}
}
}
}( document ));
</script>
</body>
</html>
Note:
To save you some of your valuable time, I can inform you
that the code is fully functional in the IE11 browser.
coothead
Actually your animation is working fine from what I can see. As much as I HATE sliders, in the interest of helping you, can you tell me exactly what problem your facing.
What I can tell you is, the top buttons, your good. The buttons in the form, well they are trying to submit the form itself as buttons inside of forms default to type=“submit”. Easiest way to prevent that is to set them to type=“button”. Or you can intercept the calls on those with evt.preventDefault();
But seriously, for your consideration:
Should I Use a carousel
No, I don’t provide solutions. I provide helpful hints and feedback. Providing full solutions is no way to learn.
That is not necessarily true.
“Everyone has personal preferences.
Some people are more extroverted, others may need real-life examples for
a concept to sink in, while others still may handle theoretical material
just fine. But just because a person learns one item of information
according to a certain style doesn’t mean they can only learn through
that style, or that that style is their best learning tool.”
Further reading:-
https://www.learndash.com/7-major-learning-styles-which-one-is-you/
Reverse engineering is a recognised learning method…
https://www.quora.com/In-JavaScript-what-is-reverse-engineering/answer/AJ-Funk
I will, as I have always done, provide members
with solutions, and you may carry on providing
them with your helpful hints and feedback.
Don’t knock my methods and I won’t knock yours.
coothead
A post was split to a new topic: Add custom option to datalist
Hi
I am sorry I managed to get in trouble again. having a previous example from here, I tried to ad glyph-icons but positioning is not working properely, it looks rigid, not following browser window shrinking , I do not understand it, please help me. thank you, frank
ps: still I am using bs3, thank you
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<title>Bootstrap Example</title>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.0/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<style>
.text-label {
color: dodgerblue;
font-weight: bold;
}
.warning {
color:red;
}
.ok {
color:green;
}
.glyphicon{
position: relative;
left:92%;
}
.fiefielderror{
position:relative;
left:0;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<h2>Vertical (basic) form</h2>
<form class="login">
<div class="form-group">
<label for="yourname">Your Name:</label>
<input type="text" class="form-control" id="yourname" placeholder="Enter name" name="name">
<span class="fielderror" ></span>
<span class="glyphicon" ></span>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="email">Email:</label>
<input type="email" class="form-control" id="email" placeholder="Enter email" name="email">
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="pwd">Password:</label>
<input type="password" class="form-control" id="pwd" placeholder="Enter password" name="pwd">
</div>
<div class="checkbox">
<label>
<input type="checkbox" name="remember">
Remember me</label>
</div>
<button class="btn btn-success">Submit</button>
</form>
</div>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.0/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<script>
// Bind the event handler to the "submit" JavaScript event
$('#yourname').on("blur",function(){
console.log('changed');
// Get the Login Name value and trim it
var name = $('#yourname').val().trim();
// Check if empty of not
if (name.length > 0) {
$(".fielderror").html("Ok");
$(".fielderror").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
$(".glyphicon").addClass('ok').addClass('glyphicon-ok').removeClass('glyphicon-remove').addClass('warning');
} else {
$(".fielderror").html("Empty");
$(".fielderror").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
$(".glyphicon").addClass('warning').addClass('glyphicon-remove').removeClass('glyphicon-ok').removeClass('ok');
}
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.