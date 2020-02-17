Using jquery, I am trying to slide a div embedded in an other

Ohhh … you associated a label for a radio input no where near it in the DOM, my bad, I expected it to be, you know, close to the input. And wow thats not semantic at all.

What is bothering me is incorrect advise being given to someone who actually wants to learn things. Sorry but the code I see is just, wrong. I cant say again how much it bothers me that this advice is being given and not only that, you don’t seem willing to say “oh really, that’w wrong”. Rule #1 of being a good developer is understanding that you don’t, and will never understand everything (and I mean you as the greater YOU).