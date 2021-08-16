Using JOINS for two tables with conditions

#1

Please house i don’t know if the caption above describes my intent very well, but this is exactly what I want, to get a column from another table where value is found and then add it to the returned query.
E.g

Table comment
id | postid | commentername | commenterid| hiscomment | date | commentstatus

Table login
id | userid | session | password | time

Now here is my sql

$postid = 3;

$search = $conn->prepare("SELECT * FROM comment 
RIGHT OUTER JOIN login
WHERE comment.postid = ? 
AND comment.commentstatus = 'published'");
$search->bindParam(1, $postid, PDO::PARAM_INT);
$search->execute();
$result = $search->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);

print_r($result);

but this is not giving me what i wanted,

  1. is returning all the Columns from login when i only want it to return only the userid column from the login table and add it or merge it to all the Columns from comment table where the postid is 3.

  2. i want it to add the column only on comment where the commentid matches the userid, example is commentid is 15 in comment table and userid id is also 15 in login table.

  3. other rows where the commentid was not found in the login table should be left blank

So my returned array should look like this

0 = {
'postid' => 3,
'commentername' => 'jerry',
'commenterid' => 15,
'comment' => 'i have seen you',
'date' => '2021-08-16',
'userid' => 15
}

1 = {
'postid' => 3,
'commentername' => 'mike',
'commenterid' => 2,
'comment' => 'i know am not logged in',
'date' => '2021-08-16'
}

So all commenters id whose id is found in the login table should have another column called userid added to their own array while those commenters whose userid is not found in the login table should not have the userid column added to their own array.

Please any help is greatly appreciated.

#2

There are a couple issues I see right off the bat.

  1. You can’t get the result set you’re looking for. You will always get a consistent set of values.
  2. A SELECT * will return ALL of the columns for every joined table. If you want a specific set of fields, those must be specified in the query
  3. If you’re looking to return all comments regardless of whether the user is logged in or not, then your JOIN is backwards. A RIGHT OUTER JOIN will use that table as the basis and only return those rows that have a value in that table. You want a LEFT OUTER JOIN

So your query will need to be more like this:

SELECT postid
       , commentername
       , commenterid
       , comment
       , date
       , userid
    FROM comment c
    LEFT OUTER JOIN login l ON c.commenterid = l.userid
   WHERE comment.postid = ?
     AND comment.comment.status = 'published'

What this will return is something like this. The NULL tells you that you do not have a match.

0 = {
'postid' => 3,
'commentername' => 'jerry',
'commenterid' => 15,
'comment' => 'i have seen you',
'date' => '2021-08-16',
'userid' => 15
}

1 = {
'postid' => 3,
'commentername' => 'mike',
'commenterid' => 2,
'comment' => 'i know am not logged in',
'date' => '2021-08-16',
'userid' => NULL
}

Depending on what you need the userid for, you could use an IF in the select to return a more meaningful result…

SELECT postid
       , commentername
       , commenterid
       , comment
       , date
       , IF(userid IS NULL, 'Not logged in', userid)
    FROM comment c
    LEFT OUTER JOIN login l ON c.commenterid = l.userid
   WHERE comment.postid = ?
     AND comment.comment.status = 'published'
#3

This approach is more complicated, o rather use the above simpler method and avoid calling the if state in the query since it may result to skipping rows where userid is not logged in the table.

#4

These is perfect, i can then only use a function in php to do stuff like

$i = 0;
foreach ($result as $re) {
 $ison = (!empty($result[$i]['userid']) ? ' commenter is online' : 'commenter is offline';
$i++;
}

OR I can use it like this


foreach ($result as $key => $re) {
 $ison = (!empty($result[$key]['userid']) ? ' commenter is online' : 'commenter is offline';

}

Thats exactly what I need, thanks alot @DaveMaxwell

#5

You’re welcome, but to be honest, the alternative I gave you is tailor made for your use case…

The you can just use $result[$key][‘userStatus’] without having to do an empty check It will always be one or the other…

#6

yes it looks simple running that stuff in the SQL and passing the values there but you forgot that if the userid is not NULL then it will return digits which is the userid, and for me to make it say commenter is online that will still bring me back to looping and making the Statement of offline or online in the php

#7

Unless i can expressly use
ternary operator in the sql like this


       , IF(userid IS NULL ?  'commenter is offline' : 'commenter is online') AS userStatus
    FROM comment c

I know the code above is wrong but something that works like an if and else statement in the sql would have been a perfect thing so I don’t end up outputting user id as number in the front end.

So i can just echo $result[$key][userStatus]
knowing that it can only output commenter is online or commenter is offline.

but your above code will output userid id when found, or maybe you made a mistake by repeating commenter is offline twice.

IF(userid IS NULL, 'commenter is offline', 'commenter is offline') AS userStatus
    
was is supposed to be like this

IF(userid IS NULL, 'commenter is offline', 'commenter is online') AS userStatus

And if not so why was commenter is offline repeated twice and seperated with commas?

#8

Yes it was a mistake (now fixed), and the IF is essentially a tertiary operator, but it uses commas instead of the question mark and the colon. It works out to:

IF(condition, return this if true, return this if false)

So your output would be

0 = {
'postid' => 3,
'commentername' => 'jerry',
'commenterid' => 15,
'comment' => 'i have seen you',
'date' => '2021-08-16',
'userStatus' => 'commenter is online'
}

1 = {
'postid' => 3,
'commentername' => 'mike',
'commenterid' => 2,
'comment' => 'i know am not logged in',
'date' => '2021-08-16',
'userStatus' => 'commenter is offline'
}
#9

then that methods is perfect for my use case, thanks alot.
I still need to ask about this ternary operator that uses commas, does it only work in SQL or can be used anywhere?
and if am to use the question mark ternary operator in a SQL will it work same as the commas own?