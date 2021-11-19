Using JOINS for two tables with conditions

yes it looks simple running that stuff in the SQL and passing the values there but you forgot that if the userid is not NULL then it will return digits which is the userid, and for me to make it say commenter is online that will still bring me back to looping and making the Statement of offline or online in the php
Unless i can expressly use
ternary operator in the sql like this
, IF(userid IS NULL ? 'commenter is offline' : 'commenter is online') AS userStatus
FROM comment c
I know the code above is wrong but something that works like an if and else statement in the sql would have been a perfect thing so I don’t end up outputting user id as number in the front end.
So i can just echo $result[$key][userStatus]
knowing that it can only output commenter is online or commenter is offline.
but your above code will output userid id when found, or maybe you made a mistake by repeating commenter is offline twice.
IF(userid IS NULL, 'commenter is offline', 'commenter is offline') AS userStatus
was is supposed to be like this
IF(userid IS NULL, 'commenter is offline', 'commenter is online') AS userStatus
And if not so why was commenter is offline repeated twice and seperated with commas?
Yes it was a mistake (now fixed), and the IF is essentially a tertiary operator, but it uses commas instead of the question mark and the colon. It works out to:
IF(condition, return this if true, return this if false)
So your output would be
0 = {
'postid' => 3,
'commentername' => 'jerry',
'commenterid' => 15,
'comment' => 'i have seen you',
'date' => '2021-08-16',
'userStatus' => 'commenter is online'
}
1 = {
'postid' => 3,
'commentername' => 'mike',
'commenterid' => 2,
'comment' => 'i know am not logged in',
'date' => '2021-08-16',
'userStatus' => 'commenter is offline'
}
then that methods is perfect for my use case, thanks alot.
I still need to ask about this ternary operator that uses commas, does it only work in SQL or can be used anywhere?
and if am to use the question mark ternary operator in a SQL will it work same as the commas own?
That specific syntax is the syntax for an
IF statement in MySQL. There may be other languages that use the same syntax, and as you have seen, other languages that do the same with a different syntax. MS SQL server for example appears to use a different syntax for an IF statement.
I’m not sure this is really a “ternary operator”, though I guess the effect is the same.
What do you get if you try that?
Keep in mind that none of this is PHP-related, it’s all MySQL.
exactly my thoughts, I want to try it in php but trying ternary operator in sql will sure produce error, but I will try it soon and give feedback
coughExcelcough
It’s a ternary function, which reduces effectively a two line CASE WHEN THEN ELSE to a single line. Still helpful and reductive, but it’s not an operator, no.
The unfurled form of Dave’s IF would be
CASE
WHEN userid IS NULL THEN "commenter is offline"
ELSE "commenter is online"
END AS userStatus
there is a problem on this LEFT OUTER JOIN method, it worked exactly as i wanted it but then it is adding extra row or data to the returned array list, just like a duplicate.
E.g
I have two rows of comments in the comments table with commenterid 15 in row one and commenterid 121 in row two
Then in login table i have only two rows in the login table and they are
row one with userid 15
row two with userid 19
Now the returned array supposed to be 2 key arrays like 0, 1
But am have three arrays 0,1,2
and when I looked closely it seems the query is also counting anything that was in the login and then make a duplicate of same row from comment where the userid match and then return it. so i end up having.
0 = {
'postid' => 3,
'commentername' => 'jerry',
'commenterid' => 15,
'comment' => 'i have seen you',
'date' => '2021-08-16',
'userStatus' => 'commenter is online'
}
1 = {
'postid' => 3,
'commentername' => 'jerry',
'commenterid' => 15,
'comment' => 'i have seen you',
'date' => '2021-08-16',
'userStatus' => 'commenter is online'
}
2 = {
'postid' => 3,
'commentername' => 'mike',
'commenterid' => 121,
'comment' => 'i know am not logged in',
'date' => '2021-08-16',
'userStatus' => 'commenter is offline'
}
Please what could be the cause? as all i wanted was just the two rows in the comments merged with values from not a duplicate row.
Only way you’d get that is you have two comments on the comments table from jerry. Check your comments table
Yes you are right but that is how the workflow was designed, the comments list may have more than 20 comments from jerry, because the table is created to store only comments whereby you can see 20 of Jerry’s comment for post id 3 and also 8 comments by Abel for post if 3 and also all the comments are stored in a row showing commenterid, postid which is the post they commented on, and the comments they made and the time at which each comment was made.
Then we only use the login table to user other users if the person who posted this comment is currently logged in.
So we call the login table.
My odd way of getting it done is
- Query the comments table and pull all comments made for post 3
- loop through it to use commenterid to search login table and if found then user is login. but such method is really odd and unprofessional.
thats why i thought of joining tables.
See my odd way of doing it but am just pitying my server to have it loop through the login table for each comment, i think is not scalable that way especially if comments are 1000 plus.
//test things
function commenter_is_login($commenterid){
global $con;
$search = $con->prepare("SELECT userid FROM login_table WHERE userid = ?");
$search->bindParam(1, $commenterid, PDO::PARAM_INT);
$search->execute();
$result = $search->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
$find = (!empty($result)) ? 'commenter is online' : 'commenter is offline';
return $find;
}
$postid = 3;
$search = $con->prepare("SELECT * FROM comment_table WHERE postid = ?");
$search->bindParam(1, $postid, PDO::PARAM_INT);
$search->execute();
$result = $search->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
foreach($result as $key => $value){
$commenterid = $result[$key]['commenterid'];
$comment = $result[$key]['comment'];
$commenterstatus = commenter_is_login($commenterid);
echo '
Commenter is: '.$commenterid.'<br>
Comment made : '.$comment.'<br>
status : '.$commenterstatus;
}
Perhaps I didn’t make myself clear. Unless there are two records on the login table for userid 15, then there must be two comments on the comments table with the same text on it. That’s the only way you’d get duplicate results.
Ohhhh…you know what, I’m betting it’s the login table. That’s a session table…that’s going to return multiples depending on however many sessions there are for the user on the table.
You can get around that by adding the word distinct right after the word select
Sounds like it but the session can never be two in my login table, only the userid maybe be two or may, am working on deleting user userid if any login ocurred but thats for a reason that made me leave it like that, possiblity of having more same userid is there but can never have same session details in a row.
all in upper case letters?
This worked, adding distinct worked like charm.
i need to refactor my code and see where I should be using more of JOINS bcs is really making codes simpler and effective.
“SELECT distinct FROM”
Thanks a million times @DaveMaxwell
I don’t believe that SQL is case-sensitive. It seems to be a convention that people write some of it in upper-case and some of it in lower, but (in my limited experience) it doesn’t seem to make any difference. Unless, of course, you’re trying to match case-sensitive text in a
where clause.
He’s correct, it’s not case sensitive. Those with experience tend to write all reserved words in uppercase, and column/table names in the appropriate case (lower/camel) to match the physical table structure. But even that’s not required. You can do something silly like this if you want and it’ll work
SeLeCt DiStInCt FiElDnAmE
fRoM tAbLeNaMe
WhErE fIeLdNaMeTwO lIkE '%this case may need to match%'
Of course, you may have work mates who choose to inflict bodily harm on you if you make queries like this in your code
yeah i understand is case insensitive, i have already written distinct in lowercase and it worked.
the word distinct is an English word, is same as array_unique() which hides repeating values in array. hope am right with my perception?
May depend on your database engine and its default constraints/collations. I believe MySQL’s defaults nowadays make LIKE case-insensitive (vs LIKE BINARY, which does byte-comparisons, and would thus be case sensitive, because the bytes are different for capital vs lowercase).
