Using JOINS for two tables with conditions

DaveMaxwell: DaveMaxwell: FROM comment c LEFT OUTER JOIN login l ON c.commenterid = l.userid WHERE comment.postid = ?

there is a problem on this LEFT OUTER JOIN method, it worked exactly as i wanted it but then it is adding extra row or data to the returned array list, just like a duplicate.

E.g

I have two rows of comments in the comments table with commenterid 15 in row one and commenterid 121 in row two

Then in login table i have only two rows in the login table and they are

row one with userid 15

row two with userid 19

Now the returned array supposed to be 2 key arrays like 0, 1

But am have three arrays 0,1,2

and when I looked closely it seems the query is also counting anything that was in the login and then make a duplicate of same row from comment where the userid match and then return it. so i end up having.

0 = { 'postid' => 3, 'commentername' => 'jerry', 'commenterid' => 15, 'comment' => 'i have seen you', 'date' => '2021-08-16', 'userStatus' => 'commenter is online' } 1 = { 'postid' => 3, 'commentername' => 'jerry', 'commenterid' => 15, 'comment' => 'i have seen you', 'date' => '2021-08-16', 'userStatus' => 'commenter is online' } 2 = { 'postid' => 3, 'commentername' => 'mike', 'commenterid' => 121, 'comment' => 'i know am not logged in', 'date' => '2021-08-16', 'userStatus' => 'commenter is offline' }

Please what could be the cause? as all i wanted was just the two rows in the comments merged with values from not a duplicate row.