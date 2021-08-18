Using JOINS for two tables with conditions

Unless i can expressly use

ternary operator in the sql like this

, IF(userid IS NULL ? 'commenter is offline' : 'commenter is online') AS userStatus FROM comment c

I know the code above is wrong but something that works like an if and else statement in the sql would have been a perfect thing so I don’t end up outputting user id as number in the front end.

So i can just echo $result[$key][userStatus]

knowing that it can only output commenter is online or commenter is offline.

but your above code will output userid id when found, or maybe you made a mistake by repeating commenter is offline twice.

IF(userid IS NULL, 'commenter is offline', 'commenter is offline') AS userStatus was is supposed to be like this IF(userid IS NULL, 'commenter is offline', 'commenter is online') AS userStatus

And if not so why was commenter is offline repeated twice and seperated with commas?