Using JOINS for two tables with conditions

There are a couple issues I see right off the bat.
- You can’t get the result set you’re looking for. You will always get a consistent set of values.
- A SELECT * will return ALL of the columns for every joined table. If you want a specific set of fields, those must be specified in the query
- If you’re looking to return all comments regardless of whether the user is logged in or not, then your JOIN is backwards. A RIGHT OUTER JOIN will use that table as the basis and only return those rows that have a value in that table. You want a LEFT OUTER JOIN
So your query will need to be more like this:
SELECT postid
, commentername
, commenterid
, comment
, date
, userid
FROM comment c
LEFT OUTER JOIN login l ON c.commenterid = l.userid
WHERE comment.postid = ?
AND comment.comment.status = 'published'
What this will return is something like this. The NULL tells you that you do not have a match.
0 = {
'postid' => 3,
'commentername' => 'jerry',
'commenterid' => 15,
'comment' => 'i have seen you',
'date' => '2021-08-16',
'userid' => 15
}
1 = {
'postid' => 3,
'commentername' => 'mike',
'commenterid' => 2,
'comment' => 'i know am not logged in',
'date' => '2021-08-16',
'userid' => NULL
}
Depending on what you need the userid for, you could use an IF in the select to return a more meaningful result…
SELECT postid
, commentername
, commenterid
, comment
, date
, IF(userid IS NULL, 'Not logged in', userid)
FROM comment c
LEFT OUTER JOIN login l ON c.commenterid = l.userid
WHERE comment.postid = ?
AND comment.comment.status = 'published'