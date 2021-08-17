Using JOINS for two tables with conditions

Please house i don’t know if the caption above describes my intent very well, but this is exactly what I want, to get a column from another table where value is found and then add it to the returned query.

E.g

Table comment

id | postid | commentername | commenterid| hiscomment | date | commentstatus

Table login

id | userid | session | password | time

Now here is my sql

$postid = 3; $search = $conn->prepare("SELECT * FROM comment RIGHT OUTER JOIN login WHERE comment.postid = ? AND comment.commentstatus = 'published'"); $search->bindParam(1, $postid, PDO::PARAM_INT); $search->execute(); $result = $search->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); print_r($result);

but this is not giving me what i wanted,

is returning all the Columns from login when i only want it to return only the userid column from the login table and add it or merge it to all the Columns from comment table where the postid is 3. i want it to add the column only on comment where the commentid matches the userid, example is commentid is 15 in comment table and userid id is also 15 in login table. other rows where the commentid was not found in the login table should be left blank

So my returned array should look like this

0 = { 'postid' => 3, 'commentername' => 'jerry', 'commenterid' => 15, 'comment' => 'i have seen you', 'date' => '2021-08-16', 'userid' => 15 } 1 = { 'postid' => 3, 'commentername' => 'mike', 'commenterid' => 2, 'comment' => 'i know am not logged in', 'date' => '2021-08-16' }

So all commenters id whose id is found in the login table should have another column called userid added to their own array while those commenters whose userid is not found in the login table should not have the userid column added to their own array.

Please any help is greatly appreciated.