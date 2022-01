Using Javascript to access file in Truffle console:path problem

Hi,

As can be read in the docs, Node’s path.resolve() method resolves a sequence of paths or path segments into an absolute path.

If, after processing all given path segments, an absolute path has not been generated, the current working directory is used.

I guess this is what is happening in your case.

A simple fix would be to make the first path segment absolute:

const contractPath = path.resolve("~/Truffle_programs/search_opcode/", "contracts", "Attack.sol"); // '/home/zulfi/Truffle_programs/search_opcode/contracts/~/Truffle_programs/search_opcode/contracts/Attack.sol' const contractPath1 = path.resolve("/~/Truffle_programs/search_opcode/", "contracts", "Attack.sol"); // '/~/Truffle_programs/search_opcode/contracts/Attack.sol'

Does that help?