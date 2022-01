Using Javascript to access file in Truffle console:path problem

Hi,

I am trying to access a file in Truffle console using javascript command:

$ truffle console truffle(development)> const contractPath = path.resolve("~/Truffle_programs/search_opcode/", "contracts", "Attack.sol"); undefined truffle(development)> const contractCode = fs.readFileSync(contractPath, "utf8");

I am getting following error message:

Thrown: { fs.js:114 throw err; ^ Error: ENOENT: no such file or directory, open '/home/zulfi/Truffle_programs/search_opcode/contracts/~/Truffle_programs/search_opcode/contracts/Attack.sol'

My file resides at:’/home/zulfi/Truffle_programs/search_opcode/contracts/

and its name is: Attack.sol

Somebody please guide me.

Zulfi.