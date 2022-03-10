Using Javascript insert instead of WPDB insert (PHP)

To correct a former post it is possible to save data directly to a database with cloud solutions that implement zero trust signed urls. However, Wordpress does not support this. Therefore, you must have server in the middle to communicate with the database. I would provide links about to how direct communication with a cloud database can be achieved securely but last time I did so was reprimanded. I also have demos online that clearly demonstrate this model. So it is entirely possible to achieve without a server. At a high level it could be achieved with Wordpress by moving the database to aws cloud and using app sync graph query. You would also need to federate Wordpress users through aws cognito to assign the roles with permissions to access app sync and specific operations like inserts updates on a specific table. Once that is all achieved the JavaScript in the browser can use the aws s3 v3 api to sign outgoing request before using fetch api directly to aws service endpoints like the ones provided by app sync for graph queries. Probably out of most people league asking these types of questions but not impossible. The key piece is zero trust communication with an api which I don’t think any vendor besides aws supports but I could be wrong on that and would be happy to be corrected. The major advantage of setting something up like I described is moving all the load off the slow Wordpress app server. Also a model that be applied not just to Wordpress but any predominate front-end browser driven application or page. Ultimately eliminating the need for a server in the first place. No more worry about slow pages, long load times, caching, traffic bringing down a site. All that becomes a thing of the past with a serverless model. However, traditional php applications are not suitable for this model since they live on server. Therefore, it takes a complete change in mind set to build these types of serverless applications. I’m in the process of creating a complete ecosystem to rapidly build applications like I just described. I won’t post a link but like I said it is all to real to achieve these things with modern tools and change in mind set. I also have long term planes to clone sites into this model using a combination of ml and ai but that is far off. You could in theory create a JavaScript Wordpress framework that runs in the browser instead of server. That would consume the graph api. Now you could be talking taking all existing Wordpress websites and easily migrating them to a serverless model. That would be pretty cool. I don’t see the php oligarchs doing that though considering their unwavering loyalty to php.

Someone has partially done this with react.

Frontity Frontity - The React Framework for WordPress Frontity is the easiest way to create lightning fast websites using WordPress and React. Open source and free to use.

Wordpress is just a headless cms just being used for the rest api. You could take this a step further and completely remove Wordpress using the model above I just described. That project even supports pre rendering Wordpress pages. That means you host a Wordpress site as static assets without a server like from a cdn or as a GitHub pages site for free. Doing that will significantly impact the performance and decrease load on the server even with using Wordpress api.