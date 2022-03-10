Using Javascript insert instead of WPDB insert (PHP)

cssissimple: cssissimple: I’m not sure how to use WPDB insert when the array is being created by JS and the WPDB function is PHP.

In general, the way this works is that you make a PHP script which runs on your server (aka an endpoint) and you can call this script from the browser by making an Ajax request. That is to say, you would take whatever values the user has provided and then send them to the server when the user (for example) submits a form or clicks a button.

The PHP script running on the server would receive the data, perform some validation checks (you should never trust anything supplied by the client) and then either perform an action and return a response, or just return a response.

In your scenario, if the values are ok, this would be a database insert and a status code representing a successful operation (normally 200). If the values are not ok (maybe something is missing) then no insert is performed and a status code representing an error is returned (normally 400). You could also optionally return one or more error messages.

Back in the client, you would catch this response and depending on what it is, display a success or error message to the user.

In your case, things get a tad more complicated, as you are working with WordPress. I haven’t done any WordPress for a while, so am not sure of the correct way to do this. Assuming that only logged in users may insert data, you might want to look at the wp_ajax hook.

Either way, you will want to look into Ajax requests. There are plenty of libraries to help you with this (Axios is a good one), but the native FetchAPI is probably equal to the task (assuming you don’t need to support IE11).

Hope that gives you something to go on.