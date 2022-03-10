Using Javascript insert instead of WPDB insert (PHP)

Does anyone know how to insert an associative array generated by JS into a specific WordPress database table?

Here is a pen from @rpg_digital who’s been helping out a ton with the JS! The pen is currently using local storage, so basically, instead of using local storage, the elements array needs to be stored in the database in JSON format.

WordPress has a built-in function called WPDB insert which accomplishes this, but I’m not sure how to use WPDB insert when the array is being created by JS and the WPDB function is PHP.

In general, the way this works is that you make a PHP script which runs on your server (aka an endpoint) and you can call this script from the browser by making an Ajax request. That is to say, you would take whatever values the user has provided and then send them to the server when the user (for example) submits a form or clicks a button.

The PHP script running on the server would receive the data, perform some validation checks (you should never trust anything supplied by the client) and then either perform an action and return a response, or just return a response.

In your scenario, if the values are ok, this would be a database insert and a status code representing a successful operation (normally 200). If the values are not ok (maybe something is missing) then no insert is performed and a status code representing an error is returned (normally 400). You could also optionally return one or more error messages.

Back in the client, you would catch this response and depending on what it is, display a success or error message to the user.

In your case, things get a tad more complicated, as you are working with WordPress. I haven’t done any WordPress for a while, so am not sure of the correct way to do this. Assuming that only logged in users may insert data, you might want to look at the wp_ajax hook.

Either way, you will want to look into Ajax requests. There are plenty of libraries to help you with this (Axios is a good one), but the native FetchAPI is probably equal to the task (assuming you don’t need to support IE11).

Hope that gives you something to go on.

I’m aware of both fetch and Ajax. The problem is that I’m wanting to save the data to a specific table with javascript. (Not jquery and the data needs to be saved before I can access it with php).

Wp Ajax is a PHP function. So I’m not sure how I’m supposed to use the PHP function when the data is in javascript. Unless I’m not aware of how javascript and PHP can communicate.

Fetch seems like it might do the trick except I can’t find any articles explaining how to use fetch to insert data into a specific table.

James has described the correct way. Use Javascript AJAX (or even fetch which is nothing else then a AJAX replacement for newer browsers) to call a PHP script which is saving the data to the database.

You cannot save data from javascript (which is on the client side) directly to the database because normally this should not be allowed by CORS. And even if you would be able, you need to have the credentials of the database in the browser. What means, everyone can read them in the browsers development tool. I do not need to tell you what this means or?

Fetch won’t do that. Fetch is there to send data to a file only, not directly to a database.