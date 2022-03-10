Using Javascript insert instead of WPBD insert (PHP)

I am building on WordPress. WordPress server-side language is PHP, but I am using a lot of Javascript event listeners to dynamically create elements. I need to save the elements in an associative array in a specific WordPress table I created.

WordPress has a built-in function called WPBD insert which allows you to add data directly to a specific table. However, the associative array is built dynamically with Javascript. So I can’t just save the array with the WordPress built-in function WPBD insert because the array is built with JS.

I know javascript has a similar function called insert which does the same thing. Does anyone know how to use this function with WordPress? Or, how can I get the associative array to where I can use the WPBD insert function?

Ultimately, a user creates elements, then I need to save those elements into the database, and lastly, I need to re-create those elements on the same page.

Here is a pen from @rpg_digital who’s been helping out a ton with the JS! The pen is currently using local storage.