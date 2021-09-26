Using isset with $_get

Okay. So. What’s happening, and why are you getting what you get. Let’s look at your code, explain a few lines, and maybe it’ll make more sense.

Let’s first look at the output sections of your code. There are two:

benpeters648: benpeters648: <?php foreach($row as $data) { ?> <td><a href="index.php?id=".<?php echo $data['id']; ?>."</a"> <?php echo $data['menuheader']; ?> </a></td> <?php } ?>

and

benpeters648: benpeters648: <?php echo $data['pagecontent']; ?>

PHP, helpfully, tells you what line the problem happened on:

Notice: Undefined variable: row in C:\xampp\htdocs\testsite\index.php on line 43

Line 43, in particular, will be this one:

benpeters648: benpeters648: foreach($row as $data) {

So, PHP is telling you that $row is undefined. Why is $row undefined? Well, lets go find where this is defined…

benpeters648: benpeters648: if(isset($_GET['id']) && is_numeric($_GET['id'])) { // query $query = "SELECT * FROM topmenu WHERE ID =" . $_GET["id"] . "ORDER BY id ASC"; $row = $PDO->query($query); } else { $id = 1; }

Now; if $_GET[‘id’] exists, and is a number, then we run the top block, and $row is… a PDOStatement. Which… is a bit of a misnomer, but whatever we’ll run with it.

If $_GET[‘id’] does NOT exist, or is NOT a number, then we evaluate the bottom block.

If we go to the bottom block, what’s the value of $row? Uhhh… we didnt define one. So this is when PHP gets to line 43, says “This doesnt exist”, and has a wobbly.

The second error, Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in C:\xampp\htdocs\testsite\index.php on line 43 , is related to the previous one; because $row didnt exist, the thing that you’re trying to foreach on doesnt exist, so the call to foreach also throws an error.

On to the third error, and the second block;

benpeters648: benpeters648: Notice: Undefined variable: data in C:\xampp\htdocs\testsite\index.php on line 56

Line 56 is your bottom line…

benpeters648: benpeters648: <?php echo $data['pagecontent']; ?>

Well, if the foreach didn’t run, we never set a value to $data. So $data[‘pagecontent’] is going to fail because $data doesnt exist.

Solutions.