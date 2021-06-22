Using isset with $_get

I have a web site (test) that has a menu where you click an item, then text is displayed - or it would if I could solve some issues.
I am using some code I found online that I have tried to adapt but I get error messages. These are:
Notice: Undefined variable: row in C:\xampp\htdocs\testsite\index.php on line 43
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in C:\xampp\htdocs\testsite\index.php on line 43
Notice: Undefined variable: data in C:\xampp\htdocs\testsite\index.php on line 56
The code:
<?php
// Connect to the database
$PDO = new PDO("mysql:host=localhost;dbname=scarab", "root", "");
// set the PDO error mode to exception
$PDO->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);
if(isset($_GET['id']) && is_numeric($_GET['id']))
{
// query
$query = "SELECT * FROM topmenu WHERE ID =" . $_GET["id"] . "ORDER BY id ASC";
$row = $PDO->query($query);
}
else
{
$id = 1;
}
?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head lang="en">
<meta name="title" content="">
<meta name="description" content="">
<meta name="keywords" content="">
<meta name="robots" content="index, follow">
<meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=utf-8">
<meta name="language" content="English">
<meta name="revisit-after" content="30 days">
<meta name="author" content="Ben Peters">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<title>Site Title here</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/pagestyles.css" type="text/css">
</head>
<body>
<table class="topmenu">
<tr>
<td>
<h1 class="siteName">Site Name here</h1>
</td>
<?php
foreach($row as $data) {
?>
<td><a href="index.php?id=".<?php echo $data['id']; ?>."</a">
<?php echo $data['menuheader']; ?>
</a></td>
<?php
}
?>
</tr>
</table>
<hr>
<?php echo $data['pagecontent']; ?>
I would very much appreciate any help, include code examples. As I am new to php/mysqli/pdo, I understand that some advice would be advanced, so I would like any code, basic.