Using isset with $_get

I have a web site (test) that has a menu where you click an item, then text is displayed - or it would if I could solve some issues.

I am using some code I found online that I have tried to adapt but I get error messages. These are:

Notice: Undefined variable: row in C:\xampp\htdocs\testsite\index.php on line 43

Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in C:\xampp\htdocs\testsite\index.php on line 43

Notice: Undefined variable: data in C:\xampp\htdocs\testsite\index.php on line 56

The code:

<?php
//  Connect to the database
$PDO = new PDO("mysql:host=localhost;dbname=scarab", "root", "");

// set the PDO error mode to exception
$PDO->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);

if(isset($_GET['id']) && is_numeric($_GET['id']))
   {
       // query
       $query = "SELECT * FROM topmenu WHERE ID =" . $_GET["id"] . "ORDER BY id ASC";
       $row = $PDO->query($query);
   }
   else
   {
     $id = 1;
   }

?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
    <head lang="en">
        <meta name="title" content="">
        <meta name="description" content="">
        <meta name="keywords" content="">
        <meta name="robots" content="index, follow">
        <meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=utf-8">
        <meta name="language" content="English">
        <meta name="revisit-after" content="30 days">
        <meta name="author" content="Ben Peters">
        <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
        <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
        <title>Site Title here</title>
        <link rel="stylesheet" href="css/pagestyles.css" type="text/css">
    </head>
<body>
    <table class="topmenu">
        <tr>
            <td>
                <h1 class="siteName">Site Name here</h1>
            </td>
            <?php
              foreach($row as $data) {
            ?>
            <td><a href="index.php?id=".<?php echo $data['id']; ?>."</a">
              <?php echo $data['menuheader']; ?>
            </a></td>
            <?php
              }
            ?>
        </tr>
    </table>

    <hr>

    <?php echo $data['pagecontent']; ?>

I would very much appreciate any help, include code examples. As I am new to php/mysqli/pdo, I understand that some advice would be advanced, so I would like any code, basic.

#2

[off-topic]
@benpeters648 when you post code in the forum, you need to format it. To do so you can either select all the code and click the </> button, or type 3 backticks ``` on a separate line both before and after the code block.

I have done it for you this time.
[/off-topic]

#3

Okay. So. What’s happening, and why are you getting what you get. Let’s look at your code, explain a few lines, and maybe it’ll make more sense.

Let’s first look at the output sections of your code. There are two:

and

PHP, helpfully, tells you what line the problem happened on:
Notice: Undefined variable: row in C:\xampp\htdocs\testsite\index.php on line 43
Line 43, in particular, will be this one:

So, PHP is telling you that $row is undefined. Why is $row undefined? Well, lets go find where this is defined…

Now; if $_GET[‘id’] exists, and is a number, then we run the top block, and $row is… a PDOStatement. Which… is a bit of a misnomer, but whatever we’ll run with it.

If $_GET[‘id’] does NOT exist, or is NOT a number, then we evaluate the bottom block.
If we go to the bottom block, what’s the value of $row? Uhhh… we didnt define one. So this is when PHP gets to line 43, says “This doesnt exist”, and has a wobbly.

The second error, Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in C:\xampp\htdocs\testsite\index.php on line 43, is related to the previous one; because $row didnt exist, the thing that you’re trying to foreach on doesnt exist, so the call to foreach also throws an error.

On to the third error, and the second block;

Line 56 is your bottom line…

Well, if the foreach didn’t run, we never set a value to $data. So $data[‘pagecontent’] is going to fail because $data doesnt exist.

Solutions.

Solution #1: Define $row for the bottom block. Either by executing another PDO query to pull down the record for ID #1, or by manually defining a result set equivalent.
Solution #2: Define an alternate output; this can be accomplished with another isset() check down in the output section, or by condensing it using the null coalescing operator.
EX:
<?php echo $data['pagecontent'] ?? "No Content Here"; ?>
Solution #3: Define an initial, empty value for $row.

1 Like