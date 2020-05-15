Using Into @variable statement with PDO?

#1

Hi there! I am used to using PDO to prepare my SQL queries in my PHP code. I was following this tutorial to learn how to return the row count of all of my database tables at once in MySQL. However, this tutorial just uses vanilla prepared statements instead of PDO, so I’m a little bit confused on how to translate it over to my own PHP script.

The tutorial teaches how to construct some code in the general form of:

SELECT 
    ...some stuff getting table rows...
INTO @sql 
FROM
    (SELECT 
        ...some subquery getting table names....) table_list

and then says to run:

PREPARE s FROM  @sql;
EXECUTE s;
DEALLOCATE PREPARE s;

Now normally I would just do something along the lines of:

$s = $db->prepare($sqlString);
$s->execute();

to prepare and execute my SQL query. But this tutorial is using INTO @sql in the middle of their query and then executing @sql. What is my equivalent with PDO? How do I store a query into a user-defined variable and then execute it in PHP?

Thank you for the help!

#2

Well, we can’t tell you what the equivilant of SELECT .... some stuff is… because that’s not a proper SQL statement.

Without seeing the ACTUAL queries, not going t be able to venture to tell you what an equivalent is, but its probably going to need to be rewritten.

#3

Oh, sorry, I didn’t think that the full query would need to be re-written, only the INTO @sql part so I avoided putting the whole query into the question to avoid bloat. The full query (taken from that tutorial I linked) is:

SELECT 
    CONCAT(GROUP_CONCAT(CONCAT('SELECT \'',
                        table_name,
                        '\' table_name,COUNT(*) rows FROM ',
                        table_name)
                SEPARATOR ' UNION '),
            ' ORDER BY table_name')
INTO @sql 
FROM
    (SELECT 
        table_name
    FROM
        information_schema.tables
    WHERE
        table_schema = 'classicmodels'
            AND table_type = 'BASE TABLE') table_list;

PREPARE s FROM  @sql;
EXECUTE s;
DEALLOCATE PREPARE s;

It counts up all the rows for every table in a database and returns the exact number of rows for each table along with each table name.
How do I do this in PHP using prepared statements instead of calling the last three "PREPARE, EXECUTE, DEALLOCATE queries at the end?

#4

Well for starters, depending on your database engine, this query could possibly be vastly shortened, because the database is already accumulating this data.

For example, in MySQL 8.0 with MyISAM tables, this query will get you the same result:

SELECT table_name,table_rows FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.TABLES WHERE table_schema = 'classicmodels';

If however you’re using InnoDB tables, this amount is known to be inaccurate.

#5

Yeah, that’s what I was using before but the reason I am trying to write my own query is because the table_rows is known to be inaccurate with InnoDB (which is what I’m using). How do I send a query to an InnoDB database to get an accurate count of the rows?

#6

Does anyone have an idea how to write this query to get the number of each table’s rows in InnoDB?