Using html attr() within CSS keyframes not working in Safari

I believe the content property is not on the list of animatable properties and therefore is down to each browser whether it animates it or not.

This article mentions the same fact a couple of years ago.

CSS-Tricks – 2 Nov 15 Animating the `content` Property | CSS-Tricks Did you know that you can animate the content property of pseudo elements? According the list of animatable properties in the spec, you shouldn't be able

You will probably have to resort to holding the text in spans or similar for cross browser support.