Using Grid, how do you remove the verticle white space gap that you can see?

Horizontal you can see it is not there, only vertical, how is that white space removed?
https://jsfiddle.net/w0xju1at/1/
If I understand what you want then just reduce the grid-template columns by 1px.
grid-template-columns:194px 194px 194px
How would I get
grid
https://jsfiddle.net/nubLpced/
To look like Flex?
Can grid replicate that?
Try this… (wild guess)
.container {
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: 195px 195px 195px;
justify-content: center;
overflow: hidden;
}
.a {
position: relative;
background-color: black;
/* width: 150px; /* delete */
height: 195px;
box-shadow: 0 0 10px 2px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2), 0 0 1px 2px black, inset 0 2px 2px -2px white, inset 0 0 2px 15px #47434c, inset 0 0 2px 22px black;
border-radius: 5px;
padding: 20px;
perspective: 700px;
}
That seems to work.
https://jsfiddle.net/38dvcuq9/
Yes but you are cutting off the box shadow and losing the nuance of that clever design. There needs to be a 2px margin around the button for the box-shadow to show (which was done in the original with the width).
Yours just doesn’t look right now.
I see what you mean now.
I think it should look like this:
e.g. add a margin here instead of the width.
.a {
position: relative;
background-color: black;
/* width: 150px; /* delete */
margin:2px;
height: 195px;
box-shadow: 0 0 10px 2px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2), 0 0 1px 2px black, inset 0 2px 2px -2px white, inset 0 0 2px 15px #47434c, inset 0 0 2px 22px black;
border-radius: 5px;
padding: 20px;
perspective: 700px;
}