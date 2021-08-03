Using GET to download the contents of a text file to be put into a variable and used later on outside of XMLHttpRequest scope?

I’m not surprised that this is not working as you desire, but as to the exact reason that you are seeing the results you are seeing, I am not sure…

My best guess is that the array is “reactive”. It is logged as an empty array on the console, but by the time you open it to view it (it is initially folded up), it has been populated with the output.

You can actually test this with the following code:

const dummy = []; setTimeout(() => { dummy.push("hi"); }, 5000) console.log(dummy);

Run this code with the console open, then open the array (i.e. unfold it to inspect its values) immediately. It will be empty and will stay empty past five seconds.

Then, reload the page and wait for longer than five seconds before opening up the array. This time it will be populated.

It seems to me that the browser isn’t checking the contents of the array until you open it up.

Wolf_22: Wolf_22: is there a simple way to perform a JavaScript GET request for the text file contents to be later used in a variable without being forced into this asynchronous stuff?

You are performing an Ajax request to get the contents of the file. The ‘A’ in Ajax stands for Asynchronous, so if you attempt to make this synchronous, you’ll just end up fighting the language.

There are a few work arounds out there (see the SO link I posted previously), but I wouldn’t recommend this approach.