Using GET to download the contents of a text file to be put into a variable and used later on outside of XMLHttpRequest scope?

In the following example, why does the “test” variable contain the response data when being read within the processRequest() function but not when being displayed in console.log() further down the code and outside of the XMLHttpRequest context?

var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest(), test = '';//Empty string variable intended for the XMLHttpRequest response data... function processRequest(){ if (xhr.readyState == 4){ test = this.responseText; console.log(test);//Developer Tools shows what I expect. } } xhr.responseType = 'text'; xhr.open('GET', 'temp');//The file is literally named "temp" and is in the same directory. (It's just a test file containing Lorem Ipsum test data.) xhr.send(); xhr.onreadystatechange = processRequest; console.log(test);//Developer Tools shows "undefined"... Why?

It’s my understanding that this is likely caused by the asynchronous nature of XMLHttpRequest. If so, how do I use the “test” variable later on after XMLHttpRequest is completed?

Insight is appreciated. I’ve tried to use promises and callbacks… Nothing ever seems to work.