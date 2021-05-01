Using GET to download the contents of a text file to be put into a variable and used later on outside of XMLHttpRequest scope?

In the following example, why does the “test” variable contain the response data when being read within the processRequest() function but not when being displayed in console.log() further down the code and outside of the XMLHttpRequest context?

		var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest(),
		    test = '';//Empty string variable intended for the XMLHttpRequest response data...

		function processRequest(){
			if (xhr.readyState == 4){
				test = this.responseText;
				console.log(test);//Developer Tools shows what I expect.
			}
		}

		xhr.responseType = 'text';
		xhr.open('GET', 'temp');//The file is literally named "temp" and is in the same directory. (It's just a test file containing Lorem Ipsum test data.)
		xhr.send();
		xhr.onreadystatechange = processRequest;

		console.log(test);//Developer Tools shows "undefined"... Why?

It’s my understanding that this is likely caused by the asynchronous nature of XMLHttpRequest. If so, how do I use the “test” variable later on after XMLHttpRequest is completed?

Insight is appreciated. I’ve tried to use promises and callbacks… Nothing ever seems to work.

It’s because asynchronous activites don’t occur right away. That’s why things relating to the updated test value must be done from the processRequest function.

Hi,

Paul has already given you the answer as to why this doesn’t work as you expect, but for a more in-depth look at the problem and potential solutions, you should read this StackOverflow thread.

There are also a couple of things that could be done to improve the code you posted. I would consider using the more modern Fetch API and reading about flow control in modern JavaScript (Promises and async…await). We have a nice article on that:

Once you have understood what is happening and why, I would stick the file fetching functionality in its own function and call it like so:

async function getFileContents(fileName) {
  const response = await fetch(fileName);
  if (!response.ok) throw new Error(response.status);
  const contents = await response.text();

  return contents;
}

getFileContents('temp')
  .then(res => {
    console.log(res);
  })
  .catch(error => console.error(error));
