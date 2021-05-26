Using function instead of class component in React

Hello,
Hopefully this wasnt ask before or if it is, apologize but couldnt find the answer in the forum.
Trying to convert my code to a functional component but it seems not working

function App() {
    const state = {
        fishes:{},
        order:{}
    }
    const addFish = (fish) =>{
        //1. Take copy of the existing state and
        const fishes ={...this.state.fishes}
        //2. add our new fish to that fishes variable
        fishes[`fish${Date.now()}`] = fish;
        //3. Set the new fishes object to state object
        this.setState({fishes});
    }
    const loadSampleFishes = () =>{
this.setState({fishes: sampleFishes(this)});
    }

That is my code, right now its giving the error that _this is undefined. Any advice on how I can get it fixed?

In React, functional components behave very differently from class components.

Among those differences: you don’t have a constructor() method, so you can’t define/set state the way you did. In funtional components you will need to import and use hooks…in this case useState.

Also, your function isn’t returning anything; just like class components need a render() method, functional components need to return a single JSX element.

Because the useState handles state differently than a class component… there is also goin to be variations in implementation of a state with more than one state.prop/relatated state.props.

Ideally, with useState, you would handle each state separately. I am not sure as to the context of your App component, I guessing sampleFishes() takes and returns a state object. The code below is a guide as to how to refactor your code to fit.

function App(props) {
    const [simState, setSimulatedState] = useState({fishes:{}, order:{}});
    //your function needs to return a component
    return (
    	<div>
	    	<button onclick={()=>{ simState.fishes[`fish${Date.now()}`] = props.fish; setSimulatedState(simState)}} >ADDING: {props.fish}</button>
	    	<button onclick={()=>{ setSimulatedState(sampleFishes(simState))}} >LOAD</button>
    	</div>
    )
}```

Hope that helps.