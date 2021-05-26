Using function instead of class component in React

In React, functional components behave very differently from class components.

Among those differences: you don’t have a constructor() method, so you can’t define/set state the way you did. In funtional components you will need to import and use hooks…in this case useState.

Also, your function isn’t returning anything; just like class components need a render() method, functional components need to return a single JSX element.

Because the useState handles state differently than a class component… there is also goin to be variations in implementation of a state with more than one state.prop/relatated state.props.

Ideally, with useState, you would handle each state separately. I am not sure as to the context of your App component, I guessing sampleFishes() takes and returns a state object. The code below is a guide as to how to refactor your code to fit.