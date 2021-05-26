Using function instead of class component in React

Hello,

Hopefully this wasnt ask before or if it is, apologize but couldnt find the answer in the forum.

Trying to convert my code to a functional component but it seems not working

function App() { const state = { fishes:{}, order:{} } const addFish = (fish) =>{ //1. Take copy of the existing state and const fishes ={...this.state.fishes} //2. add our new fish to that fishes variable fishes[`fish${Date.now()}`] = fish; //3. Set the new fishes object to state object this.setState({fishes}); } const loadSampleFishes = () =>{ this.setState({fishes: sampleFishes(this)}); }

That is my code, right now its giving the error that _this is undefined. Any advice on how I can get it fixed?