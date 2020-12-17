Using Forums as a Blog - Good Idea? Advise?

My friend and I would like to document our experience but we also have a lot of class-mates etc that we’d like to be able to participate on our site.

One option is to create a Blog (WordPress) and then others can comment on the blog-posts.

Another option, I am considering is:

Use a forum software (such as Discourse, Flarum, PhpBB, vBulletin etc) Create 1 category in which only admins (my friend and I) can post threads or comment. Create a 2nd category which is open to everyone, where people can post their own threads or discuss any threads we posted (in category 1).

(if I do this, I wonder if there is a way to auto-clone thread from admins-only category to open section so people can post comments there)

What do you recommend? I’ve never seen an example of someone using a Forum software for Blogging. So, I’d love your thoughts.