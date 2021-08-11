Using flow-root instead of clearfix

How would display: flow-root be used here instead of clearfix?

https://jsfiddle.net/t3k8dy6w/


.groupa::after {
  content: "";
  display: table;
  clear: both;
}
.groupb::after {
  content: "";
  display: table;
  clear: both;
}
.groupc::after {
  content: "";
  display: table;
  clear: both;
}

.groupd::after {
  content: "";
  display: table;
  clear: both;
}
You only need to use clear to cleared floated content. As far as I can see, there are no floats in your code.

Float is used 9 times in the code, and I have clearfix implemented in it.

You’d add display:flow-root to .container then remove the div called groupa from the html along with all those unnecessary styles (which should have been assigned to a simple class like clearfix and not repeated multiple times).

None of which would have been needed if you had use the flex version I mentioned a lifetime ago. It’s pointless to eschew modern methods especially when you use a more modern method to contain the old fashioned floats…

I was reading about flow-root and never used it before and wanted to see how it is used on a code that uses clearfix.

I have a flex version, and a grid version, I have multiple versions, I just wanted to see how a flow-root is used because I never used it before.

I’m having an issue adding:

display: flow-root;

https://jsfiddle.net/m3o4u01a/

Works here:

.container {
  width: 936px;
  padding: 25px;
  /*overflow: hidden;*/
  margin: 100px auto;
  border-radius: 25px;
  border: 2px solid #0059dd;
  background: #000000;
  display: flow-root;
}

.container-right .wrapc {
  position: relative;
  cursor: pointer;
  /* overflow: hidden;*/
  margin: 45px 0 0 0;
  border-radius: 25px;
  border: 3px solid #0059dd;
  box-sizing: border-box;
   display: flow-root;
}

It’s not working on these:

.container-left .wraph {
  position: relative;
  width: 606px;
  margin: 45px 0 0 0;
  /* overflow: hidden; */
  border-radius: 25px;
  border: 3px solid #0059dd;
  box-sizing: border-box;
  background-position: 0 -600px;
  background-size: 100% 200%;
  display: flow-root;
}

.container-right .wrape {
  position: relative;
  width: 266px;
  /* overflow: hidden; */
  margin: 45px 0 0 0;
  border-radius: 25px;
  background-position: 0 -168px;
  background-size: 100% 196.557%;
  display: flow-root;
}