Using flow-root instead of clearfix

I’m having an issue adding:
display: flow-root;
https://jsfiddle.net/m3o4u01a/
Works here:
.container {
width: 936px;
padding: 25px;
/*overflow: hidden;*/
margin: 100px auto;
border-radius: 25px;
border: 2px solid #0059dd;
background: #000000;
display: flow-root;
}
.container-right .wrapc {
position: relative;
cursor: pointer;
/* overflow: hidden;*/
margin: 45px 0 0 0;
border-radius: 25px;
border: 3px solid #0059dd;
box-sizing: border-box;
display: flow-root;
}
It’s not working on these:
.container-left .wraph {
position: relative;
width: 606px;
margin: 45px 0 0 0;
/* overflow: hidden; */
border-radius: 25px;
border: 3px solid #0059dd;
box-sizing: border-box;
background-position: 0 -600px;
background-size: 100% 200%;
display: flow-root;
}
.container-right .wrape {
position: relative;
width: 266px;
/* overflow: hidden; */
margin: 45px 0 0 0;
border-radius: 25px;
background-position: 0 -168px;
background-size: 100% 196.557%;
display: flow-root;
}
Last working version:
https://jsfiddle.net/t3k8dy6w/
.groupa::after {
content: "";
display: table;
clear: both;
}
.groupb::after {
content: "";
display: table;
clear: both;
}
.groupc::after {
content: "";
display: table;
clear: both;
}
.groupd::after {
content: "";
display: table;
clear: both;
}