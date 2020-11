Using flex to vertically center content of row without using fixed height

Hi,

If you are going to use flex then lose the floats, push and pull row & col classes and the whole bootstrap3 structure and either roll your own flex layout or switch to bootstrap4 as that uses flex.

Assuming you are stuck with bootstrap3 then just write your own code for that section and get rid of the push and pull and column classes etc and use basic flex.

I’ve just adapted an old example to show the way.

Flex handles all the equal heights without needing to specify them and simplifies the whole structure.