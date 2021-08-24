Using flex and video

HTML & CSS
#1

The code using flex, would any of these be written a different way now?

Updated code, the one before was to a question I didn’t ask yet.

https://jsfiddle.net/rs3hd7q4/

https://jsitor.com/8YgpagqQa6

Would any of the absolutes be changed to relative, or something like that?

or maybe something else would be placed in place of something else?

or would all these stay as they are?

.video-wrapper {
  max-width: 720px;
  margin: auto;
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
}

.ratio-keeper {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  height: 0;
  padding-top: 56.25%;
  width: 100%;
  margin: auto;
}

.video-frame {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
}
#2

Issues as discussed before.

Screen Shot 2021-08-23 at 18.28.11
Screen Shot 2021-08-23 at 18.28.111310×261 124 KB

You have all the answers now. It’s up to you to test and refine :slight_smile:

#3

I never noticed that.

I am able to see that now also,

How do you fix it?

I tried

min-height: 100%;
height: 100%;
#4

Would the absolutes stay or be changed?

Which I don’t think has to do with the purple background showing.

Does flex get implemented differently with videos?

#5

Flex always work the same.

The aspect ratio technique of videos is a separate topic and the video has to be absolutely placed onto the area created by the padding-top trick. the parent can be relative or absolute but obviously if it is absolute it is removed from the flow.

There are also issues compounded by the padding technique because flex is shrink wrap and if you try to use a percentage width inside a flex item you can end up getting zero. That’s why in the original demo I cleaned up for you (many years ago now) I took all that into account and gave you the minimal structure to work with.

Use the flex rule I gave you it fixes it in one go.

2 Likes
#6

Did I do it wrong here?

https://jsfiddle.net/2r0Lv39p/

.containera is not being used in the css.

Would the background be used on that one or not?

.containera{
    display: flex;
    flex: 1 0 0%;
     background-image:

<div class="containera hide">

I tried this:
https://jsfiddle.net/2r0Lv39p/2/

    .containera-inner{
    display: flex;
    flex: 1 0 0%;
     background-image:

<div class="containera hide">
	<div class="containera-inner">
#7

I don’t think that its possible to change containera because of the aspect ratio technique. As soon as you remove the absolute positioning you lose the padding-top percentage and nothing shows. I believe we had a css grid version somewhere which got around this issue.

I think perhaps the easiest solution is to leave it as it is and perhaps put a min-height of 400px on the containera.

#8

The code that uses the grid on the buttons uses this:

 .containerb:before{
    content:"";
    position:fixed;
    left:0;
    right:0;
    top:0;
    bottom:0;
    background:inherit;
  }
#9

The fade in effect is causing the background image not to fill screen.

The code in this state.

https://jsfiddle.net/6x2vsLbq/

Both backgrounds fill the entire area.

No purple is showing ever.

.containera,
.containerb {
  animation: fadeBody 5s ease 0s forwards;
}

.containerb {
  display: flex;
  flex: 1 0 0%;
}

@keyframes fadeBody {
  0% {
    opacity: 0;
  }
  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

946×384 51 KB

As soon as these are added to it:

https://jsfiddle.net/nf4wg7ma/

The purple background is able to be visible.

How would this be fixed so that the purple body background can never be able to be seen when one of the covers is clicked on.

document.querySelector('html').classList.add('bodyfadea');
document.querySelector('html').classList.add('bodyfadeb');

.containera,
.containerb {
  animation: fadeBody 5s ease 0s forwards;
}
.containerb{
 display: flex;
 flex: 1 0 0%;
}

 .bodyfadea,
 .bodyfadeb  {
  background: #353198;
}

.bodyfadea body,
.bodyfadeb body{
  animation: fadeBody 5s ease forwards;
}

@keyframes fadeBody {
  0% {
    opacity: 0;
  }

  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

921×359 28.8 KB

#10

I’m not following again as I can see the purple in both of those.

Screen Shot 2021-08-24 at 11.03.23
Screen Shot 2021-08-24 at 11.03.231169×478 165 KB

Screen Shot 2021-08-24 at 11.02.52
Screen Shot 2021-08-24 at 11.02.521156×1058 145 KB

You have the solution with the fixed background anyway so why don’t you use that on both?

I believe I also gave you a solution with the nested div approach for containerb but containera can’t use that method so why not stick with the fixed background trick.

#11

You’re better at finding the purple background than I am.