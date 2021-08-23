Using flex and video

HTML & CSS
#1

The code using flex, would any of these be written a different way now?

Updated code, the one before was to a question I didn’t ask yet.

https://jsfiddle.net/rs3hd7q4/

https://jsitor.com/8YgpagqQa6

Would any of the absolutes be changed to relative, or something like that?

or maybe something else would be placed in place of something else?

or would all these stay as they are?

.video-wrapper {
  max-width: 720px;
  margin: auto;
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
}

.ratio-keeper {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  height: 0;
  padding-top: 56.25%;
  width: 100%;
  margin: auto;
}

.video-frame {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
}
#2

Issues as discussed before.

Screen Shot 2021-08-23 at 18.28.11
Screen Shot 2021-08-23 at 18.28.111310×261 124 KB

You have all the answers now. It’s up to you to test and refine :slight_smile:

#3

I never noticed that.

#4

Would the absolutes stay or be changed?

Which I don’t think has to do with the purple background showing.

Does flex get implemented differently with videos?