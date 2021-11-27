Using flex and video

asasass: asasass: min-width was never added to it.

In that one the width is controlled by .inner that has a max and a min-width. You keep comparing apples and pears. Each one is slightly different and things are in place because of the differences. You need to have the same html before you can compare like for like.

I don’t really have to time today but I would suggest that you tidy up the html roughly like this into three distinct sections. (container a,b and c). Then you can show and hide each one and not have so many nestings in place You can then test each in isolation and check they are working.

This is the htmj l I would suggest but it may need to be changed if there are issues found.

The js of course is not working for the player as all the references are changed and that would need to be modified. I just hard coded the first one so that containera and containerb can be seen.

I would suggest that you test the html for this simpler version and then rearrange your js accordingly.

I am away for a week after tomorrow so that will give you time to make another hundred versions of it