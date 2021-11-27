Using flex and video

The code that uses the grid on the buttons uses this:
.containerb:before{
content:"";
position:fixed;
left:0;
right:0;
top:0;
bottom:0;
background:inherit;
}
The fade in effect is causing the background image not to fill screen.
The code in this state.
https://jsfiddle.net/6x2vsLbq/
Both backgrounds fill the entire area.
No purple is showing ever.
.containera,
.containerb {
animation: fadeBody 5s ease 0s forwards;
}
.containerb {
display: flex;
flex: 1 0 0%;
}
@keyframes fadeBody {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
As soon as these are added to it:
https://jsfiddle.net/nf4wg7ma/
The purple background is able to be visible.
How would this be fixed so that the purple body background can never be able to be seen when one of the covers is clicked on.
document.querySelector('html').classList.add('bodyfadea');
document.querySelector('html').classList.add('bodyfadeb');
.containera,
.containerb {
animation: fadeBody 5s ease 0s forwards;
}
.containerb{
display: flex;
flex: 1 0 0%;
}
.bodyfadea,
.bodyfadeb {
background: #353198;
}
.bodyfadea body,
.bodyfadeb body{
animation: fadeBody 5s ease forwards;
}
@keyframes fadeBody {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
I’m not following again as I can see the purple in both of those.
You have the solution with the fixed background anyway so why don’t you use that on both?
I believe I also gave you a solution with the nested div approach for containerb but containera can’t use that method so why not stick with the fixed background trick.
You’re better at finding the purple background than I am.
These are ways it can work on
.containera
This way: Code 1
https://jsitor.com/k5QbXN3b3C
.tcell {
display: flex;
width: 100%;
justify-content: center;
}
.containera {
flex: 1;
display: flex;
}
.containera-inner,
.containerb {
display: flex;
flex: 1 0 0%;
animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards;
background-size: 165px 165px;
}
this way?
Code 2
https://jsitor.com/UEmjSHROtT
.tcell {
display: flex;
/* width: 100%; */
justify-content: center;
flex: 1; /* new */
}
.containera {
flex: 1;
display: flex;
}
.containera-inner,
.containerb {
display: flex;
flex: 1 0 0%;
animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards;
background-size: 165px 165px;
}
or this way?
or would you do it a different way, maybe make changes to it?
Code 3
https://jsitor.com/r6XgyyS87y
.tcell {
display: flex;
/* width: 100%; */
justify-content: center;
flex: 1; /* new */
}
.containera,
.containerb {
flex: 1;
display: flex;
}
.containera-inner,
.containerb {
flex: 1 0 0%;
animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards;
background-size: 165px 165px;
}
And yes, I know the purple is still in the background, and I know the ways it can be fixed.
I think Code 3 is the one to go with here and I don’t think anything else needs to be done to the code except for adding the code that keeps the background covering the whole area.
You seem to be making progress on your own now
I don’t believe this code is using the fixed background trick.
https://jsfiddle.net/go73vacs/
I don’t see any purple at all.
If that isn’t using the fixed background trick, what is it using?
or, what is being done in the code that resolves that issue?
.outer {
display: flex;
min-height: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
.tcell {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
flex: 1;
}
.containera,
.containerb {
flex: 1;
display: flex;
}
.containera-inner,
.containerb-inner {
display: flex;
}
.containera-inner,
.containerb {
flex: 1 0 0%;
animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards;
background-size: 165px 165px;
}
.containerb-inner {
flex-wrap: wrap;
margin: auto;
width: 582px;
min-width: 582px;
}
.curtain {
position: relative;
max-width: 640px;
margin: auto;
flex: 1 0 0%;
}
.ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
height: 0;
padding-top: 56.25%;
border-radius: 25px;
margin: auto;
overflow: hidden;
}
.video-frame {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
.playButton {
position: relative;
}
You’d have to show me a page that you want it compared to but looking at that page you don’t seem to be setting a min-width on the ratio keeper so you never get any horizontal overflow. If the video was a fixed width this would happen.
However you could probably get around that (and we probably have already but I’ve lost track now)
Every change brings a slightly different behaviour and I think we are sometimes going around in circles back to issues that led us here in the first place.
I’d suggest that if this is your final design then it should be re-built from the ground up to simplify it and make it easier to manage. However if you are just contantly tweaking then there’s no point in rebuilding if you are going to change it again.
Are you saying min-width should be added to it?
In the flex version that was made here:
https://jsfiddle.net/3ckLg25b/
min-width was never added to it.
.curtain-ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
padding-top: 56.25%;
border-radius: 25px;
height: 0;
overflow: hidden;
border: 3px solid red;
}
In that one the width is controlled by .inner that has a max and a min-width. You keep comparing apples and pears. Each one is slightly different and things are in place because of the differences. You need to have the same html before you can compare like for like.
I don’t really have to time today but I would suggest that you tidy up the html roughly like this into three distinct sections. (container a,b and c). Then you can show and hide each one and not have so many nestings in place You can then test each in isolation and check they are working.
This is the htmj l I would suggest but it may need to be changed if there are issues found.
The js of course is not working for the player as all the references are changed and that would need to be modified. I just hard coded the first one so that containera and containerb can be seen.
I would suggest that you test the html for this simpler version and then rearrange your js accordingly.
I am away for a week after tomorrow so that will give you time to make another hundred versions of it
When you were working on the code, you may have been working on the code where the javascript was giving you an error, I am not sure.
This is what you changed in the css / html js not added.
https://jsfiddle.net/0574j6g8/
There’s no issue with the javascript here:
The code you made changes to.
Both are the same.
There’s no errors in either one of these.
https://jsitor.com/ZUx2yIeXnZ
https://jsfiddle.net/e3wvp1ja/
no errors
Deleting: just this class
<div class="containerc"></div>
From the html
What does that tell you?
https://jsfiddle.net/ohxcrtvj/
Now all the javascript is working.
I don’t know if
.containerc can work being in the html.
It breaks the javascript.
I don’t know if there is a way to resolve that.
If that’s all thats stopping it working then you can do away with it.
I was using to group those 2 buttons so that if you wished you could just hide that one container rather than looking for both buttons and hiding them.
It’s not really an issue as long as you don’t start sticking loads of other stuff down there:)
Yes but that broke the CSS. What does that tell you?
Outer is a flex box and instead of only having one child you have two children who are both flex items and will fight for the space. The containerc makes it so that there is only one child in that structure at any time and that gives the full height and avoids the overflow issues.
If you remember I kept telling you were putting background on the wrong elements and this just goes to prove that I was right.
Containerc needs to be put back into the html and the JS modified to account for it. JS should not determine the html; it’s the other way around.
This means that the parent of any container (a, b, or c) is .outer. It’s consistent and manageable.
I’m trying to fix that issue now.
Actually (ignore my rant) I just removed containerc and I’m not seeing the same as that js fiddle.
I centred the buttons though.
Looks you have something corrupt in the html,body rule as the 100% height isn’t working. I just retyped it and it works.
Does this help?
It’s really a question for the JS forum now but the code seems to be working.
