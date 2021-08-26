Using flex and video

These are ways it can work on
.containera
This way: Code 1
https://jsitor.com/k5QbXN3b3C
.tcell {
display: flex;
width: 100%;
justify-content: center;
}
.containera {
flex: 1;
display: flex;
}
.containera-inner,
.containerb {
display: flex;
flex: 1 0 0%;
animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards;
background-size: 165px 165px;
}
this way?
Code 2
https://jsitor.com/UEmjSHROtT
.tcell {
display: flex;
/* width: 100%; */
justify-content: center;
flex: 1; /* new */
}
.containera {
flex: 1;
display: flex;
}
.containera-inner,
.containerb {
display: flex;
flex: 1 0 0%;
animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards;
background-size: 165px 165px;
}
or this way?
or would you do it a different way, maybe make changes to it?
Code 3
https://jsitor.com/r6XgyyS87y
.tcell {
display: flex;
/* width: 100%; */
justify-content: center;
flex: 1; /* new */
}
.containera,
.containerb {
flex: 1;
display: flex;
}
.containera-inner,
.containerb {
flex: 1 0 0%;
animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards;
background-size: 165px 165px;
}
And yes, I know the purple is still in the background, and I know the ways it can be fixed.