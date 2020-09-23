Using content-type = text/uril-list and sending URL

I use POSTMAN client to test a webservice call. So I have two URLS,

Main URL - http://localhost:8080/MyApp/api/projects/123/company Body URL - http://localhost:8080/MyApp/api/company/432

The request looks like the following in POSTMAN (screenshot below):

And I have set the the Content-Type as text/uri-list as shown below screenshot in the Headers section:

I am wondering what would be a best way to call using jQuery Ajax.

For example where would the second URL would go? The Body URL I mean.