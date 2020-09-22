Using content-type = text/uril-list and sending URL

I use POSTMAN client to test a webservice call. So I have two URLS,
- Main URL -
http://localhost:8080/MyApp/api/projects/123/company
- Body URL -
http://localhost:8080/MyApp/api/company/432
The request looks like the following in POSTMAN (screenshot below):
And I have set the the
Content-Type as
text/uri-list as shown below screenshot in the Headers section:
I am wondering what would be a best way to call using jQuery Ajax.
For example where would the second URL would go? The
Body URL I mean.
$.ajax({
url:`http://localhost:8080/MyApp/api/projects/123/company`,
type:"POST",
data:data,
contentType:"text/uri-list",
success: function(){
...
}
})