Using content-type = text/uril-list and sending URL

#1

I use POSTMAN client to test a webservice call. So I have two URLS,

  1. Main URL - http://localhost:8080/MyApp/api/projects/123/company
  2. Body URL - http://localhost:8080/MyApp/api/company/432

The request looks like the following in POSTMAN (screenshot below):

image
And I have set the the Content-Type as text/uri-list as shown below screenshot in the Headers section:

image

I am wondering what would be a best way to call using jQuery Ajax.

For example where would the second URL would go? The Body URL I mean.

$.ajax({
  url:`http://localhost:8080/MyApp/api/projects/123/company`,
  type:"POST",
  data:data,
  contentType:"text/uri-list",
  success: function(){
    ...
  }
})
#2

It’s been a while since I used jQuery, but according to the jQuery.ajax() docs, it’s the data property.

Data to be sent to the server. If the HTTP method is one that cannot have an entity body, such as GET, the data is appended to the URL.

That to me implies that when the HTTP method can have an entity body, that the data property is that entity body.