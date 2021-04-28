Using constants in PHP, how to read a value defined using CONSTANT

I am accessing a Wordpress file (wp-config.php) and using the database connection parameters. This is working ok but it seems I can access using either CONSTANT(“DB_NAME”) or simply DB_NAME.
My question is what is the difference and which is best
From the manual:
constant() is useful if you need to retrieve the value of a constant, but do not know its name. I.e. it is stored in a variable or returned by a function.
If you do know the constant’s name, there’s nothing to be gained by using the function.
