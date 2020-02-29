I’d like to know how chunks can be used when users upload large multimedia files (such as audio and video files) to my website. I’d also like to know how chunks can be used when users download large multimedia files that other users uploaded to my website. What else can chunks be used to do? Unfortunately, the articles (titled “Understanding Streams in PHP,” “Using PHP Streams Effectively,” and “PHP Streaming and Output Buffering Explained”) that are here, here, and here are too dense for me. I haven’t had luck getting information (about print books that are about what I need) from this forum in the past, but I’m still hopeful that I can get a print book (that is thick) with your help. Any help would be appreciated. To try to communicate the skill level I have (and want to build off of), I’ll mention that I read a few beginners’ print books about PHP, MySQL, and JavaScript. Though, at least one of those print books (that I read) can be considered to be thick.
Using chunks with uploads and downloads
Based on what I read, while searching on the computer to answer my questions, I think I might have been using words incorrectly. In some circumstances, can the word “download” and the word “embed/embedded” mean the same thing? Am I being specific enough when I use the word “embed/embedded”?
Are my questions bad? Is that why no one is replying?
If no one is replying because it looks like I’m not giving enough effort, then I’d like to impress you with all the books I found.
- In chapter 10, “Learning Web Design, 5th Edition” covers embedded media (audio and video), but not how streaming can be done with PHP or JavaScript.
- “Web Standards Programmer’s Reference: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Perl, Python, and PHP” has a chapter (“PHP Language Reference”) that covers, among other things, streams. However, it only covers streams by listing functions (and their parameters) that can be used to make streams, without describing what the functions do, and without describing what information the parameters provide.
- “Streaming systems” is about the high-level batch plus streaming data processing model originally developed for Google Cloud Dataflow, which is too abstract (for me) and doesn’t cover what I need.
- “Mastering The Faster Web with PHP, MySQL, and JavaScript” covers part of how aging web protocols were updated in Google’s Faster Web initiative. Parts of that initiative (that included streaming) include MOD_SPDY and HTTP/2, and PHP-FPM and OPCache. These aren’t any less abstract or useful (to me) than what is in the book with the title mentioned before this one.
I’ll give you links to any of the above sources upon request.
The following are what I used to do searches at libraries (and WorldCat).
- ti:(stream*) AND ti:(MySql)
- ti:(PHP) AND ti:(stream*) AND ti:(MySql)
- ti:(PHP) AND ti:(stream*)
- ti:(multimedia) AND ti:(stream*)
- kw:(stream*) AND ti:(MySql)
- kw:(streaming) AND ti:(MySql)
- ti:(PHP) AND kw:(stream*) AND ti:(MySql)
- ti:(PHP) AND kw:(streaming) AND ti:(MySql)
- ti:(PHP) AND kw:(stream*)
- ti:(PHP) AND kw:(streaming)
Audio and video seem so common that I don’t understand why this is so hard for me to find information about.
I can’t talk for everyone here, but for me I’m not answering because I don’t know any books on the subject. I could probably explain the subject fully and I could send you to a bunch of links where you could read about it, but not books.
I’ve helped you in the past with explanations and links to blog posts and documentation, but you rejected those because you wanted books. Knowing that you want books only and also knowing I don’t know any books on the subject it’s pointless for me to answer.
FYI books 3 and 4 are about completely different streams than you’re talking about.