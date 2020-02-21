Using chunks with uploads and downloads

I’d like to know how chunks can be used when users upload large multimedia files (such as audio and video files) to my website. I’d also like to know how chunks can be used when users download large multimedia files that other users uploaded to my website. What else can chunks be used to do? Unfortunately, the articles (titled “Understanding Streams in PHP,” “Using PHP Streams Effectively,” and “PHP Streaming and Output Buffering Explained”) that are here, here, and here are too dense for me. I haven’t had luck getting information (about print books that are about what I need) from this forum in the past, but I’m still hopeful that I can get a print book (that is thick) with your help. Any help would be appreciated. To try to communicate the skill level I have (and want to build off of), I’ll mention that I read a few beginners’ print books about PHP, MySQL, and JavaScript. Though, at least one of those print books (that I read) can be considered to be thick.