Using Autoprefixer to add in prefixes

How many of these are needed and required?
Do I want to add every single one?
Here are just a few that come up:
Using my code at this link: https://jsfiddle.net/kcr3n01e/
https://autoprefixer.github.io/
Are all of these necessary?
How do you know which ones are necessary?
All these prefixes make my css look very convoluted.
.outer {
display: -webkit-box;
display: -ms-flexbox;
display: flex;
-ms-flex-wrap: wrap;
flex-wrap: wrap;
min-height: 100%;
margin: auto;
-webkit-box-pack: center;
-ms-flex-pack: center;
justify-content: center;
-ms-flex-line-pack: center;
align-content: center;
width: 290px;
gap: 10px;
-webkit-animation: fadeInButtons 3s ease 0s forwards;
animation: fadeInButtons 3s ease 0s forwards;
}
.container {
display: -webkit-box;
display: -ms-flexbox;
display: flex;
-webkit-box-pack: center;
-ms-flex-pack: center;
justify-content: center;
position: relative;
/*z-index: 2;*/
}
.container.active {
-webkit-box-flex: 1;
-ms-flex: 1 0 0px;
flex: 1 0 0;
}
/*body*/.bg1 {
-webkit-animation: fadeInBody 5s ease 0s forwards;
animation: fadeInBody 5s ease 0s forwards;
-webkit-animation-delay: 0s;
animation-delay: 0s;
opacity: 0;
}
@-webkit-keyframes fadeInBody {
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
-o-linear-gradient(var(--color-b) 70px, #0000 70px 100px, var(--color-b) 100px),
-o-linear-gradient(left, var(--color-b)70px, #0000 70px 100px, var(--color-b) 100px),
-o-linear-gradient(var(--color-c) 75px, #0000 75px 95px, var(--color-c) 95px),
-o-linear-gradient(left, var(--color-c) 75px, #0000 75px 95px, var(--color-c) 95px),
-webkit-filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
}
-webkit-animation: fadeInExit 1s forwards 7.5s;
animation: fadeInExit 1s forwards 7.5s;
opacity: 0;
pointer-events: none;
-webkit-clip-path: circle(50%);
clip-path: circle(50%);
}
@-webkit-keyframes curtain1-close {
from {
-webkit-transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
}
to {
-webkit-transform: translateX(0);
transform: translateX(0);
}
}
@keyframes curtain2-open {
to {
-webkit-transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px));
transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px));
}
}
.fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-left {
-webkit-animation: curtain1-close 8s forwards;
animation: curtain1-close 8s forwards;
}
.fadingOut .exit {
-webkit-animation: fadeOutExit 8s forwards;
animation: fadeOutExit 8s forwards;
pointer-events: none;
opacity: 1;
}
.exit svg {
fill: red;
-webkit-transition: fill 3s ease;
-o-transition: fill 3s ease;
transition: fill 3s ease;
}
.container.active .inner-container {
display: -webkit-box;
display: -ms-flexbox;
display: flex;
}