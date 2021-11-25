Using Autoprefixer to add in prefixes

HTML & CSS
#1

How many of these are needed and required?

Do I want to add every single one?

Here are just a few that come up:

Using my code at this link: https://jsfiddle.net/kcr3n01e/

https://autoprefixer.github.io/

Are all of these necessary?

How do you know which ones are necessary?

All these prefixes make my css look very convoluted.

.outer {
  display: -webkit-box;
  display: -ms-flexbox;
  display: flex;
  -ms-flex-wrap: wrap;
      flex-wrap: wrap;
  min-height: 100%;
  margin: auto;
  -webkit-box-pack: center;
      -ms-flex-pack: center;
          justify-content: center;
  -ms-flex-line-pack: center;
      align-content: center;
  width: 290px;
  gap: 10px;
  -webkit-animation: fadeInButtons 3s ease 0s forwards;
          animation: fadeInButtons 3s ease 0s forwards;
}

.container {
  display: -webkit-box;
  display: -ms-flexbox;
  display: flex;
  -webkit-box-pack: center;
      -ms-flex-pack: center;
          justify-content: center;
  position: relative;
  /*z-index: 2;*/
}

.container.active {
  -webkit-box-flex: 1;
      -ms-flex: 1 0 0px;
          flex: 1 0 0;
}

/*body*/.bg1 {
  -webkit-animation: fadeInBody 5s ease 0s forwards;
          animation: fadeInBody 5s ease 0s forwards;
  -webkit-animation-delay: 0s;
          animation-delay: 0s;
  opacity: 0;
}

@-webkit-keyframes fadeInBody {
  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

    -o-linear-gradient(var(--color-b) 70px, #0000 70px 100px, var(--color-b) 100px),
    -o-linear-gradient(left, var(--color-b)70px, #0000 70px 100px, var(--color-b) 100px),

    -o-linear-gradient(var(--color-c) 75px, #0000 75px 95px, var(--color-c) 95px),
    -o-linear-gradient(left, var(--color-c) 75px, #0000 75px 95px, var(--color-c) 95px),

  -webkit-filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
          filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
}

  -webkit-animation: fadeInExit 1s forwards 7.5s;
          animation: fadeInExit 1s forwards 7.5s;
  opacity: 0;
  pointer-events: none;
  -webkit-clip-path: circle(50%);
          clip-path: circle(50%);
}

@-webkit-keyframes curtain1-close {
  from {
    -webkit-transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
            transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
  }

  to {
    -webkit-transform: translateX(0);
            transform: translateX(0);
  }
}

@keyframes curtain2-open {
  to {
    -webkit-transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px));
            transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px));
  }
}

.fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-left {
  -webkit-animation: curtain1-close 8s forwards;
          animation: curtain1-close 8s forwards;
}

.fadingOut .exit {
  -webkit-animation: fadeOutExit 8s forwards;
          animation: fadeOutExit 8s forwards;
  pointer-events: none;
  opacity: 1;
}

.exit svg {
  fill: red;
  -webkit-transition: fill 3s ease;
  -o-transition: fill 3s ease;
  transition: fill 3s ease;
}

.container.active .inner-container {
  display: -webkit-box;
  display: -ms-flexbox;
  display: flex;
}
#2

Look at caniuse.com and see how good the support is for the unprefixed version. Then you can make an informed decision. For example, display:flex has over 98% browser support. How many visitors do you anticipate will be using browsers which don’t support the unprefixed version?

2 Likes
#3

Just remember that prefixes were never meant to be used in production. That wasn’t their purpose.

Use with care and use only when absolutely necessary (which is not very often).

2 Likes
#4

Why do people continue to use the webkit prefix for animation if animation is supported by an overwhelming majority of all browsers?

https://caniuse.com/css-animation