Using "as" to label the column of results

Right now I have a part of a query this is just one select of a larger query with many selects, thus the use of the parentheses.

(SELECT COUNT(*) FROM marketing WHERE date(dateClicked) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY) as marketing

But I want to add " and source = ‘Popup’ " to the WHERE clause. This modification works:

(SELECT COUNT(*) FROM marketing WHERE date(dateClicked) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY and source = ‘Popup’);

However, if I try to add “as marketing” the query errors out:

(SELECT COUNT(*) FROM marketing WHERE date(dateClicked) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY and source = ‘Popup’) as marketing;

What am I doing wrong?