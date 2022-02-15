Using "as" to label the column of results

Right now I have a part of a query this is just one select of a larger query with many selects, thus the use of the parentheses.

(SELECT COUNT(*) FROM marketing WHERE date(dateClicked) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY) as marketing

But I want to add " and source = ‘Popup’ " to the WHERE clause. This modification works:

(SELECT COUNT(*) FROM marketing WHERE date(dateClicked) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY and source = ‘Popup’);

However, if I try to add “as marketing” the query errors out:

(SELECT COUNT(*) FROM marketing WHERE date(dateClicked) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY and source = ‘Popup’) as marketing;

What am I doing wrong?

What’s the error, just a generic “syntax error near” message? Although it’s unlikely, does it work any better as

(SELECT COUNT(*) FROM marketing WHERE date(dateClicked) = (current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY) and source = 'Popup') as marketing;

or even with the alias different from the table name?

hard to tell without seeing the entire query

that semicolon looks wrong, though

Are you trying to create an alias for the count value, or for the sub-query/table itself?

If for the count so that it’s available in the result set with a name, then it’s in the wrong place.

SELECT COUNT(*) AS marketing 
  FROM marketing 
 WHERE date(dateClicked) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY 
   AND source = ‘Popup’

If you’re trying to alias the sub-query/table, we’d need to see the whole query - how you’re showing it makes no sense as it gains you nothing, and a join as written would make no sense because you’d be joining on a specific count, which is treacherous at best…

Here is the full query:

SELECT
(SELECT COUNT() FROM members WHERE date(registerDate) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY) as members,
(SELECT COUNT() FROM logins WHERE date(loginDate) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY) as logins,
(SELECT COUNT() FROM emails WHERE date(dateSent) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY) as emails,
(SELECT COUNT() FROM searches WHERE date(searchDate) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY) as searches,
(SELECT COUNT() FROM views WHERE date(dateAdded) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY) as views,
(SELECT COUNT() FROM referrals WHERE date(dateAdded) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY) as referrals,
(SELECT COUNT() FROM favorites WHERE date(dateAdded) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY) as favorites,
(SELECT COUNT() FROM payments WHERE date(transactionDate) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY) as payments,
(SELECT COUNT() FROM interactions WHERE date(answerDate) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY) as interactions,
(SELECT COUNT() FROM marketing WHERE date(dateClicked) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY) and source = ‘Popup’ as marketing,
(SELECT COUNT() FROM testimonials WHERE date(dateAdded) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY) as testimonials,
(SELECT COUNT() FROM notesOnline WHERE date(dateAdded) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY) as notesOnline,
(SELECT COUNT() FROM notesOffline WHERE date(dateAdded) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY) as notesOffline,
(SELECT COUNT() FROM matches WHERE date(dateScheduled) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY) as matches,
(SELECT COUNT() FROM messagesOnline WHERE date(dateAdded) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY) as messagesOnline,
(SELECT COUNT() FROM messagesOffline WHERE date(dateAdded) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY) as messagesOffline
;

No to both of your questions. You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MySQL server version for the right syntax to use near ‘as marketing’ at line 1. Error code 1064.

Ah, yes. Seeing the context helps. Look at that line and all the ones before and after it - what do you see that is different? Look specifically at what you added.

What’s different between this (which would work)

(SELECT COUNT(*) FROM marketing WHERE date(dateClicked) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY and source = ‘Popup’) as marketing

and what you wrote?

(SELECT COUNT() FROM marketing WHERE date(dateClicked) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY) and source = ‘Popup’ as marketing,

Use the scrollbars carefully until you see something different

How odd. This forum removed all of the asterisks from each of my queries when I pasted the big query in. Your first example did not work for me just now when trying it.

#9

If you’re saying this query works

(SELECT COUNT(*) FROM marketing WHERE date(dateClicked) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY) as marketing,

Then this should work. You had the closing parenthesis in the wrong place in the query you posted

(SELECT COUNT(*) FROM marketing WHERE date(dateClicked) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY and source = ‘Popup’) as marketing,

Only other thing I could think of would be to wrap the date check in parenthesis for some odd reason. If that doesn’t work, are you sure source is a field on the marketing table?

(SELECT COUNT(*) FROM marketing WHERE (date(dateClicked) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY) and source = ‘Popup’) as marketing,
But that wasn't what was wrong with your query

But that wasn’t what was wrong with your query :wink:

I found the problem. I had the following query pulled out of the big one to refine it, and ending it with a semicolon caused the query to fail, like so:

(SELECT COUNT(*) FROM marketing WHERE date(dateClicked) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY and source = ‘Popup’) as marketing;

But when I just edited the big query, so that there is a comma after “as marketing”, then the big query returned results. I wonder why the semicolon was troublesome in this case?

Just using a bit of the query posted in the first post as an example:

SELECT
	(
		 SELECT
			COUNT(*)
		FROM
			members
		WHERE
			date(registerDate) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY
	) as members,
	(
		SELECT
			COUNT(*)
		FROM
			logins
		WHERE
			date(loginDate) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY
	) as logins,

It makes it easier to read

Then the query you posted in #5 wasn’t the actual query?
image

which had this (reformatted so you don’t have to scroll)

(SELECT COUNT(*) 
   FROM marketing 
  WHERE date(dateClicked) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY) 
    AND source = ‘Popup’ as marketing,

that last parenthesis was the problem in the example you posted. It had to be

(SELECT COUNT(*) 
   FROM marketing 
  WHERE date(dateClicked) = current_date() - INTERVAL 1 DAY 
    AND source = ‘Popup’) as marketing