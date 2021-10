Please house i want to know which of this is better to use, i want to get the total sum of the array, so i did this

$do = array( array('name' => 'apple', 'price' => 40), array('name' => 'orange', 'price' => 30), array('name' => 'pawpaw', 'price' => 15), ); $total = 0; foreach($do as $am){ $total += $am['price']; } echo $total;

Or is it better to first make another array or $am[‘price’] and then use array_sum() on it, which could be more better to use.

Thank you