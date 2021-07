martin56: martin56: Is it safe - legally speaking - to take a photograph of those products for use on his website?

Yes, if It’s your own pictures of products in your assortment, though I guess your worry is more about how you present the products?

Some companies have strong opinons about how their products are distributed and marketed.

martin56: martin56: Do you know of anywhere online I can get that question answered?

Following @Gandalf’s advice, you could ask the suppliers how they want their products presented and if they would give permission to use their descriptions and link to them for more information.