I dont understand why tihs query

SELECT COUNT(*) As total_records FROM devices WHERE enabled = 1

results in



SELECT device_id,name,devices.manufacturer,devices.model,type,devices.created_date,title,room_id,row,bay,devices.rack_id FROM devices INNER JOIN racks ON devices.rack_id = racks.rack_id WHERE devices.enabled = 1 LIMIT 0, 25

But if I add a JOIN

to line up the devices with a rack_id, the result is



I don’t understand the disparity as each device has a rack_Id of 1-8. and tbe racks table is