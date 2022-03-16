Using all: inherit;

I’m working on Cascade and Inheritance here: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/CSS/Building_blocks/Cascade_and_inheritance#test_your_skills!

About halfway down is an interactive editor for testing the fix-this class for the blockquotes.

When I changed “all: unset;” to “all: inherit;” I expected it to have inherit the styling of the top blockquote. But it doesn’t. Why not? I’ve obviously missed the point of the lesson.

The HTML:

<blockquote> <p>This blockquote is styled</p> </blockquote> <blockquote class="fix-this"> <p>This blockquote is not styled</p> </blockquote>

The CSS:

blockquote { background-color: red; border: 2px solid green; } .fix-this { all: unset; <!-- change this to inherit --> }

I think it’s because the top blockquote is not the “parent element” of the bottom blockquote, so it doesn’t inherit. Am I right?