Using all: inherit;

I’m working on Cascade and Inheritance here: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/CSS/Building_blocks/Cascade_and_inheritance#test_your_skills!
About halfway down is an interactive editor for testing the fix-this class for the blockquotes.
When I changed “all: unset;” to “all: inherit;” I expected it to have inherit the styling of the top blockquote. But it doesn’t. Why not? I’ve obviously missed the point of the lesson.
The HTML:
<blockquote>
<p>This blockquote is styled</p>
</blockquote>
<blockquote class="fix-this">
<p>This blockquote is not styled</p>
</blockquote>
The CSS:
blockquote {
background-color: red;
border: 2px solid green;
}
.fix-this {
all: unset; <!-- change this to inherit -->
}
I think it’s because the top blockquote is not the “parent element” of the bottom blockquote, so it doesn’t inherit. Am I right?